Russia tightens security in Kursk as Ukraine's surprise incursion continues

Fighting was continuing in the Kursk region and Russia is sending reinforcements to counter Ukraine’s raid, with Russia deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

About 76,000 residents of the area have been evacuated, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesman said Saturday.

There is fighting on the outskirts of Sudzha, about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Ukraine border. The town has an important pipeline transit hub for Russian natural gas exports to Europe.

The measures announced for Kursk, and for the neighboring Belgorod and Bryansk regions that border Ukraine, allow the government to relocate residents, control phone communications and requisition vehicles.

The raid that began on Tuesday is the largest cross-border foray of the war and raises concerns about fighting spreading well beyond Ukraine.

The strategic aims of the daring Ukrainian operation are unclear and there is little reliable information. Ukrainian officials have refused to comment on the incursion, which is taking place about 500 kilometres (320 miles) southwest of Moscow.