Ishiba leaves to attend UN session, meet with Trump

Ishiba is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Debate of the session on Wednesday morning (Tuesday evening local time), calling for U.N. reform.
During his trip, Ishiba is also seeking to hold a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump.
"Over the past year, I've considerably developed a cooperative relationship with President Trump," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing. "I'd like to give the president a resignation greeting, and will pass on our cooperation to my successor."
Ishiba will be the first Japanese prime minister to join the General Debate in two years. Last year, his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, skipped it ahead of stepping down.
In his address to the General Assembly, Ishiba is expected to call for expanding the U.N. Security Council membership, arguing that the United Nations has been unable to respond adequately to situations such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
He is also expected to mention Japan's path as a peaceful nation since the end of World War II, as he is eyeing a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the war's end.
"In the 80th year since the foundation of the United Nations, I'd like to review the past 80 years and state that now is the time to reform the Security Council," Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo.
While in the United States, Ishiba is also planning to hold talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from France, Finland and other countries.
He will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening (Wednesday morning local time) before returning to Japan on Thursday afternoon.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]