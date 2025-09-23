Ishiba leaves to attend UN session, meet with Trump

Ishiba is scheduled to deliver a speech at the General Debate of the session on Wednesday morning (Tuesday evening local time), calling for U.N. reform.

During his trip, Ishiba is also seeking to hold a brief meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"Over the past year, I've considerably developed a cooperative relationship with President Trump," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office before departing. "I'd like to give the president a resignation greeting, and will pass on our cooperation to my successor."