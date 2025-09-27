South Korean court backs appeal by asylum seeker forced to live on burgers for 150 days

A South Korean court recently ruled in favour of a Guinean man, who challenged the Ministry of Justice’s decision to dismiss his request for refugee status determination.

The Busan District Court said the head of the Gimhae Airport Immigration Office must cancel the decision not to process the man’s application for refugee status.

The plaintiff, who is in his 30s, reportedly applied for refugee status after arriving at Gimhae Airport in Busan on April 27. The Justice Ministry, however, decided not to refer his case for examination.

In response, the man refused to return to his home country and has since remained in a temporary holding area in the airport for those denied entry.