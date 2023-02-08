Introduction to the DIGITAL TRANSFORMER

Most organizations, or more than 70%, are unsuccessful in their business transformation because there are no clear explicit plans or approaches of how to make future changes to address this new challenge in order to develop an appropriate digital-driven business strategy.



Digital Leaders VS. Digital Laggards

Digital Leaders or the successful organizations can achieve 1.8x higher earnings growth and 2x higher business value than Digital Laggards.

Digital Leaders can also drive revenue growth 2-3x faster than their competitors.

The gap is growing wider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Digital Transformation Compass (2021), Ethan Than & Dr. Nattaporn Virunhagarun