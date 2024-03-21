A new phase for electric vehicles

EV Startup Consolidation

“With the perceived promise of easy gains, many startups gathered into the EV space – from automakers to EV charging - and some are still heavily dependent on external funding, leaving them particularly exposed to market challenges,” said Pacheco. “In addition, EV-related incentives are being progressively phased out in different countries, which makes the market more challenging for incumbents.”

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 15% of EV companies founded since the last decade will be acquired or bankrupt. “This does not mean the EV sector is crumbling. It is simply entering a new phase where companies with the best products and services will win over the remaining,” said Pacheco.

EVs will continue growing market penetration in 2024. Gartner estimates EV shipments will reach 18.4 million units in 2024 and 20.6 million units in 2025. However, we are moving from ‘gold rush’ to ‘survival of the fittest’. This means the success of companies in this space is now heavily conditioned by their capabilities to respond to the needs of early mainstream EV adopters.