Government's strategic environmental assessment push a tool for sustainable development, not a ‘magic pill’
The Thai government is pushing the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) as an essential tool to prepare and measure sustainable development plans throughout the country.
The SEA will include environmental concerns in policies, plans, and programmes and evaluate how they connect with economic and social concerns.
It is expected to help current and future generations in economic, social, and environmental aspects.
Strategic decision-making should be more open and clearer in general in the hope that the public will trust the planners and decision-makers, experts say.
“It helps in seeing the root of the problems, not just the impact,” said Wites Srinate, consultant at United Analyst and Engineering Consultant Co Ltd.
The office of the National Economic and Social Development Council and Khon Kaen University held a seminar on “Lessons from SEA-based sustainable development” at Pathumwan Princess Hotel, Bangkok on January 24.
The seminar focused on exchanging experiences and challenges in various aspects implementing SEA to achieve sustainability in different departments, and also to enhance knowledge and correct understanding of the SEA.
“To achieve sustainable development, we must consider whether people in the future would be able to use all the natural resources as we do today,” explained Sunee Mallikamarl, an environmental law expert.
Three national parks in Thailand are considered as World Heritage areas, Sunee Saksua, director of the Foreign Affairs Division Department of National Parks Wild Animals and Plants, said.
“Currently, 22% of Thailand’s forests are national forests. We plan to increase their area to 25%,” said Sunee Saksua.
"The most difficult part of implementing the SEA is the challenge of communication, media creation, building confidence and participation across sectors and stakeholders,” Wites said.
Thongchai Panswad, head representative of the Faculty of Environmental Engineering and the Environmental Engineering Society of Thailand, cautioned that “The SEA is not a magic solution.”
Timing is important to be fully aware and prepared before forming a new law on the SEA he added.
“I don’t agree with having an SEA manual, what we need instead are guidelines to promote flexibility,” said Thongchai.
“The ecosystem is the centre, not humans. Humans created the SEA to develop the environment. Thailand is part of the environment, therefore implementing the SEA will aid in developing the ecosystem and the country,” Sunee Mallikamarl argued.
Another seminar will take place soon for stakeholders to exchange ideas and design a manual for SEA to be practically used once it becomes a law in Thailand.