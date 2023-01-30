Government's strategic environmental assessment push a tool for sustainable development, not a ‘magic pill’

The SEA will include environmental concerns in policies, plans, and programmes and evaluate how they connect with economic and social concerns.

It is expected to help current and future generations in economic, social, and environmental aspects.

Strategic decision-making should be more open and clearer in general in the hope that the public will trust the planners and decision-makers, experts say.

“It helps in seeing the root of the problems, not just the impact,” said Wites Srinate, consultant at United Analyst and Engineering Consultant Co Ltd.