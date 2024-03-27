Green light given to rubber plantations to sell carbon credits

Additionally, guidelines and activities will be specified to improve rubber plantation management, such as extending the lifespan of rubber trees through high-tapping methods, using ethylene gas to accelerate latex flow, and low-frequency tapping systems, which can extend the tapping cycle by another 5-10 years and increase carbon sequestration.

This will accompany the reduction of fertiliser use based on soil analysis, reducing costs and increasing income for farmers, especially in the current context of fluctuating rubber prices.

The RAOT also outlined strategies to identify private sector businesses that want to purchase carbon credits, as well as collaborate with the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives BAAC and the Federation of Thai Industries to develop a future carbon credit trading platform that meets international standards.

The price for buying and selling carbon credits in rubber plantations is typically lower than in forest plantations that grow non-harvested perennial plants. Carbon credits trade at prices ranging from 100 to 3,000 baht per tCO2e.

However, this is currently voluntary trading and therefore not officially regulated. With a legally enforced programme that would include taxing greenhouse gases before crossing borders or as a condition for import, the price of carbon credits would likely increase significantly, leading to higher income for rubber plantation farmers and ensuring the sustainability of their livelihoods.

"Once RAOT has led the carbon credit management project in the three provinces with prototype rubber plantations, we will expand t to other rubber plantations in areas ready for implementation. The goal is to develop carbon-neutral rubber plantations covering 10 million rai by 2030. And by 2050, all rubber plantations registered with the RAOT, totalling approximately 20 million rai, will become carbon-neutral, “ the governor said.