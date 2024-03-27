EXIM Thailand funds Green Yellow's solar power installations to boost Thai clean energy adoption

EXIM Thailand's President revealed that EXIM Thailand’s financial facility aims to enhance the world-class energy business’ role in solar cell system investment, installation, operation, and maintenance for business establishments in Thailand to help them save electricity costs and conserve the environment with the use of clean energy.

This would also respond to the government policy to drive national development with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model and synergize with the global community in the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and relief of global warming and climate change, which has increasingly intensified.

Green Yellow Group was founded in France and has expanded its business to 17 countries worldwide. It has keen expertise in solar power and energy efficiency solutions on an end-to-end basis to provide clean and affordable energy as well as reduce energy consumption for its business counterparts around the world.

Green Yellow Group has invested in solar energy projects for 1,300 MW in total installed capacity, of which 190 MW of installed capacity is for diverse industries in Thailand.