SEC in talks with ADB, UNDP to boost sustainable finance strategies
On January 25, 2024, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC Secretary-General, and the Management Team convened a meeting with senior executives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Led by Winfried Wicklein, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, and Anouj Mehta, Country Director, Thailand Resident Mission, to discuss plans for fostering sustainable finance in Thailand and to emphasize the key role of the capital market in addressing social and environmental challenges.
During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on developing the financial market with a focus on sustainability and explored potential collaborative efforts to promote and propel sustainable finance initiatives in the Thai capital market.
For example, promoting the fundraising of state agencies, local organizations and small businesses through sustainability-themed financial instruments and innovations, a capacity-building program on implementing the Taxonomy, and disclosure of sustainability information by international standards to support the SEC in supervising, developing and driving a sustainable economy in line with the SEC policy.
On January 26, 2024, Pornanong held a meeting with Renaud Meyer, Resident Representative of UNDP Thailand, and Irina Goryunova, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Thailand, along with the UNDP team to explore potential collaboration between UNDP and the SEC, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing sustainability in the Thai capital market in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
During the meeting, the SEC’s key action plans were discussed, which included the introduction of innovative financial tools to promote sustainable business. Initiatives such as the Thai ESG Fund, ICO and Crowdfunding were highlighted, aiming to give investors and businesses of all sizes access to sustainable investment and funding – a key mechanism for advancing sustainable development. In addition, both parties discussed the progress of the SDGs Resource Center Website Project.
This is one of the key collaborative efforts to develop a sustainable capital market towards achieving the UN SDGs. The meeting took place at the SEC Building.