SEC in talks with ADB, UNDP to boost sustainable finance strategies

Led by Winfried Wicklein, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, and Anouj Mehta, Country Director, Thailand Resident Mission, to discuss plans for fostering sustainable finance in Thailand and to emphasize the key role of the capital market in addressing social and environmental challenges.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on developing the financial market with a focus on sustainability and explored potential collaborative efforts to promote and propel sustainable finance initiatives in the Thai capital market.

For example, promoting the fundraising of state agencies, local organizations and small businesses through sustainability-themed financial instruments and innovations, a capacity-building program on implementing the Taxonomy, and disclosure of sustainability information by international standards to support the SEC in supervising, developing and driving a sustainable economy in line with the SEC policy.