Thailand establishing new SEZ for clean energy, EV battery investments

"The new special economic zone in Chachoengsao province will resemble an industrial estate, focusing on accommodating investments in batteries, clean energy, and electricity," said Chula after attending a meeting of the EEC Policy Committee chaired by Commerce Minister and Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai.

Thailand’s burgeoning EV industry was handed another boost recently when Toyota announced plans to produce Hilux pickup trucks at two factories in the Kingdom.

Domestic sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) soared by 603% last year to 73,568 units, driven by government subsidies for purchasers of 70,000 to 150,000 baht. The upward trend is expected to continue despite reduced buyer subsidies this year of 50,000 to 100,000 baht. The government has approved a total budget of 41 billion baht to support EV production and purchases.