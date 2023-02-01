Chula’s Engineering develops Dynamic Prosthetic Feet with International Standards

The figures from the National Statistical Office of Thailand have inspired a research team from the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, to develop high-quality dynamic prosthetic feet which are flexible and bendable and can store energy with each step.

The prosthetic feet are made from carbon fibers, making them light weight but strong and durable. Users can walk in them on rough terrains, while exercising and during a light jog.

The innovation has received the ISO 10328 strength standards from Germany and has been certified with the ISO 13485 for quality.

It has also been registered as a medical device with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), been granted a petty patent, and registered in Thai SME-GP.

The prosthetic feet are currently in the process of being registered with Thai Innovation, requesting the Made in Thailand certificate, and requesting for the CE Marking.