Thailand ranks 3rd in the world for most number of top women executives

The Philippines had the highest number of women in senior management positions, according to the survey.

Grant Thornton, a UK-based global accounting firm, said the survey indicated that 43% of top executive positions in companies in the Philippines were held by women. Besides Thailand, two other countries from Southeast Asia – Malaysia, seventh, and Indonesia 10th – also figure in the rankings.

The survey was conducted through interviews during the fourth quarter of 2023, covering 4,891 medium-sized companies, of which 90% of companies had 50 to 2,500 employees. The survey spanned Asia, Europe, and America, with top executive roles defined from CEO and chief operating officer to board member and finance department head.