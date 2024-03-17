Thailand ranks 3rd in the world for most number of top women executives
Thailand ranks third in the world among 28 countries surveyed with the most number of senior female business executives, a Grant Thornton survey showed.
The Philippines had the highest number of women in senior management positions, according to the survey.
Grant Thornton, a UK-based global accounting firm, said the survey indicated that 43% of top executive positions in companies in the Philippines were held by women. Besides Thailand, two other countries from Southeast Asia – Malaysia, seventh, and Indonesia 10th – also figure in the rankings.
The survey was conducted through interviews during the fourth quarter of 2023, covering 4,891 medium-sized companies, of which 90% of companies had 50 to 2,500 employees. The survey spanned Asia, Europe, and America, with top executive roles defined from CEO and chief operating officer to board member and finance department head.
Filipino companies have consistently ranked high or near the top in the surveys, including second in 2023, fourth in 2022, and first in both 2021 and 2020, Grant Thornton said.
In Thailand, 41% of top executive positions are held by women. The survey indicates that 42% of Thai companies have female CEOs or managing directors, the highest score among the 28 countries surveyed, Grant Thornton said.
The top 10 countries with the highest percentage of companies with female top executives are:
1. Philippines - 43.1%
2. South Africa - 42.0%
3. Thailand - 41.0%
4. Turkey - 41.0%
5. Nigeria - 40.6%
6. Spain - 40.3%
7. Malaysia - 39.6%
8. Australia - 39.6%
9. France - 37.9%
10. Indonesia - 37.4%