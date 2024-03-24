BKK Food Bank is to be set up in all Bangkok districts in a bid to bridge wealth gap

The BKK Food Bank operates as a central hub, much like a supermarket, where people can donate anything from food and clothing to diapers, soap and dishwashing liquid. The initiative aims to address the needs of vulnerable communities while promoting a sense of solidarity in the capital.

“Bangkok is expanding BKK Food Bank to cover all 50 districts. In the future, it may also include areas that have been hit by disasters and emergencies,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters on Sunday.