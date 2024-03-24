BKK Food Bank is to be set up in all Bangkok districts in a bid to bridge wealth gap
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expanding the BKK Food Bank project to different parts of the city, so more residents can share their surplus with the needy.
The BKK Food Bank operates as a central hub, much like a supermarket, where people can donate anything from food and clothing to diapers, soap and dishwashing liquid. The initiative aims to address the needs of vulnerable communities while promoting a sense of solidarity in the capital.
“Bangkok is expanding BKK Food Bank to cover all 50 districts. In the future, it may also include areas that have been hit by disasters and emergencies,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters on Sunday.
The BKK Food Bank project kicked off in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district on February 22 last year. The Community Development Department and the Environmental Department collaborated to collect donations from seven 7-Eleven stores in the area. These items were then distributed to target groups across 48 communities within the district, benefiting a total of 738 individuals.