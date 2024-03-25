First Lopburi monkeys relocating Monday to reduce attacks, injuries

The final destination is a “Monkey Garden” in Pho Khao Ton sub-district of Mueang Lopburi District.

Despite having passed an on-site inspection of the Monkey Garden by officials from Lopburi province and the Parks department on March 21, it was later decided to first relocate them to the Wildlife Rescue Centre No 1 in Nakhon Nayok province while the Monkey Garden is further readied.

The officials listened to concerns and assessed the strength of the monkey Monkey Garden enclosure, which will hold sterilised monkeys shifted from Lopburi City. They concluded that the area is strong, safe, and sufficiently adequate for monkeys to live comfortably, without suffering or feeling distressed.