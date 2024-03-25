First Lopburi monkeys relocating Monday to reduce attacks, injuries
The Parks department will today (March 25) temporarily move the first group of Lopburi monkeys into a special enclosure at a Wildlife Rescue Centre, before later moving them to a “monkey garden”, in order to control a population that has become increasingly aggressive while stealing food and attacking people, causing injury to several individuals.
The final destination is a “Monkey Garden” in Pho Khao Ton sub-district of Mueang Lopburi District.
Despite having passed an on-site inspection of the Monkey Garden by officials from Lopburi province and the Parks department on March 21, it was later decided to first relocate them to the Wildlife Rescue Centre No 1 in Nakhon Nayok province while the Monkey Garden is further readied.
The officials listened to concerns and assessed the strength of the monkey Monkey Garden enclosure, which will hold sterilised monkeys shifted from Lopburi City. They concluded that the area is strong, safe, and sufficiently adequate for monkeys to live comfortably, without suffering or feeling distressed.
The authorities will begin capturing the first group of monkeys on March 25. Monkeys that have not been sterilised will be prioritised for sterilisation before being relocated.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation also on March 23 issued regulations allowing compensation to those injured or killed by monkey attacks.
The monkey population in Lopburi province may exceed 10,000, with the highest concentration found in the old town area, totalling over 2,200 monkeys.