Construction the worst hit by ransomware in Thailand

Key findings from this investigation: Unit 42 saw a 49% YoY increase in multi-extortion ransomware attacks from 2022 - 2023 globally. In ASEAN, manufacturing was the most targeted industry for ransomware extortion in 2023, while construction was the most impacted in Thailand. Of the 3,998 leak site posts from 2023 globally, LockBit 3.0 ransomware remains the most active, with 928 organisations accounting for 23% of the total. LockBit 3.0 is also the most active group in Thailand with 19 counts of victims in 2023.

Tatchapol Poshyanonda, Country Director for Indochina, Palo Alto Networks, said, “Construction, and the other proximity industries such as transport/logistics and manufacturing, are closely related to the development of the Thai economy. These industries are booming, and we can see many mega projects throughout the country such as the high-speed rail construction project.”

He added, “Attackers do not discriminate. They follow the money and path of least resistance. These industries in Thailand don’t typically have robust levels of security and have a larger attack surface due to connected devices. This makes them prime targets for hackers – where there is money and activity, you will see higher levels of attacks.”

The growth in leak site posts can be attributed to zero-day exploits targeting vulnerabilities for MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection and GoAnywhere MFT, among others.

As further evidence, when reviewing the number of compromises reported by ransomware leak sites, sporadic spikes were observed (see figure below). These loosely aligned with periods where ransomware groups began exploiting specific vulnerabilities.