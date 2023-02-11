Thais warned of tsunami of fake news as election approaches

“Disinformation is one of the biggest challenges in democracy. It is a right-now problem, and we need to reform the media system to defend democracy,” said political scientist Cleve Arguelles.

Disinformation manipulates public opinion especially during elections, said Arguelles, who lectures at De La Salle University Manila.

He called for a systematic strategy to make society resilient to misinformation.

Fellow academic Yvonne Chua agreed, saying: “We can’t dismantle [misinformation] overnight, but it's important not to give up.”

Chua, an assistant professor of journalism at the University of the Philippines, said it is up to citizens to ask themselves what they can do “to face the enemy of misinformation”.

The conference’s goal was to inform Thai citizens about the impact online manipulation had on the last election in the Philippines, which researchers say was swayed by social media accounts, many of which were fake.

It was organised by CoFact, The Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, ChangeFusion, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

“Manipulation systematically deploys a strategy, and for a large portion [of the population] it has become acceptable,” said Moritz Kleine-Brockhoff, head of The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Southeast and East Asia.

Kleine-Brockhoff said the multitude of communication channels that exist now, and the tsunami of fake news, make it more difficult to decide what to believe.