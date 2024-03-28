Thai innovation shines at ITB Berlin 2024

At the event, collaborative presentations with European partners have sparked significant interest, leading to negotiations with tourism entrepreneurs from various countries. The outcomes of tourism and creative economic research, supported by three ministries and eight organizations over the past three years, demonstrate Thailand’s readiness in research teams, processes, tools, and user focus. This year marks Thailand’s shift towards full-scale expansion and preparation for quality tourism, aiming for Net Zero operations, in line with TSRI’s policy and the government’s focus on high-quality tourists, promoting secondary cities, and positioning Thailand as a destination for environment, health, and all-inclusive tourism.

Wasumon Netkitcharoen, President of TEATA, revealed that with research funding from PMUC and collaboration since 2021, TEATA, with TAT's support, has intensified domestic and international marketing efforts. This led to the presentation of 125 certified routes/tourism programs by TGO. TEATA has also attracted the attention of European sustainable tourism associations, signing agreements with global partner organizations like ATTA, Planeterra, EXO Foundation, FAR, and Green Destinations Foundation at the Thailand Stand of TAT, marking a historic moment for Thailand’s sustainable tourism. Collaboration between private sector experts and academia has enhanced research and knowledge, contributing to TEATA's negotiations with over 35 global companies for commercial benefit.

Additionally, TEATA participated in ITB Berlin 2024, sharing experiences on Thailand’s sustainable tourism. Post-event meetings with Dutch embassy officials and businesspersons aimed to elevate Thailand’s tourism destination status for quality tourists and sustainable resource conservation.

Assoc Prof Thamasak Yeemin, Director of Nature-Based Tourism at PMUC, highlighted the success of PMUC’s Carbon-Neutral Tourism Plan in developing activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Thailand’s zero carbon goals. This international acceptance has led to beneficial development across sectors.

Assoc Prof Siwarit Pongsakornrungsilp, Vice President of Walailak University, noted European confidence in long-stay and wellness tourism programs, developed through discussions with Thailand’s tourism authorities. Plans include testing tourism routes in the Andaman region and expanding flight routes to Krabi International Airport to divert tourists from Phuket. This aligns with Thailand’s health tourism potential, recognized for quality and pricing.

Asst Prof Pimlapas Pongsakornrungsilp, Acting Dean of the School of Management at Walailak University, mentioned Krabi’s efforts toward carbon-neutral tourism, involving government, private sector, and local communities. Krabi aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040, with initiatives like the Krabi Carbon Neutral Tourism 2040 project with Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co Ltd.

Furthermore, Tourism for All, utilizing PMUC research, supports visually impaired visitors to Thailand, showcasing the collaboration between government, academia, the private sector, and society. This aligns with Thailand’s policy of meeting needs sustainably, making it a global tourism destination for all.