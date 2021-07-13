Space Affairs Act gives Thailand’s moon mission extra lift

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Anek Laothamatas said the new law would help support Thailand’s development.

In December, Anek announced a seven-year mission to send a Thai spaceship to the moon.

The space- technology industry is already up and running in Thailand with investment from the government, and both Thai and foreign companies.

Thailand has more than 35,600 enterprises related to the aerospace industry and downstream industries, 95 per cent of which are small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and other businesses. The government says the growing industry creates economic and social benefits and generates about 56.122 billion baht.

The draft Space Affairs Act will be sent for review by the Council of State and Parliament before being enacted.