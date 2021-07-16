Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

However, the price has risen slightly due to the strengthening dollar.
The Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.
At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.
Spot gold price on Friday was US$1,827 (THB59,869) per ounce after Comex gold on Thursday rose by $4 to $1,829 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,950 (THB71,495) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 16, 2021
By : The Nation
