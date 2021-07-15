Gold glitters as it notches highest price in a year

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.30am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200 while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments cost THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.