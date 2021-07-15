Gold glitters as it notches highest price in a year

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.30am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200 while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments cost THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.
The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,826 (THB59,635) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday surged by $15.10 to $1,825 per ounce, the highest in a month.
The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$110 to $16,920 (THB71,145) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : The Nation
