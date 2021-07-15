Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Gold glitters as it notches highest price in a year

The price of gold shot up to its highest in a year after surging by THB200 per baht weight in morning trade on Thursday, thanks to the US Federal Reserve signalling it would maintain the interest rate as well as its quantitative easing programme. The weakening dollar was also a factor.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.30am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,200 while gold ornaments cost THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,900 per baht weight and selling price THB28,000, while gold ornaments cost THB27,394.12 and THB28,500, respectively.

The spot gold price on Thursday was US$1,826 (THB59,635) per ounce after Comex gold on Wednesday surged by $15.10 to $1,825 per ounce, the highest in a month.

 

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$110 to $16,920 (THB71,145) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.