Gold price inches up in opening trade

The price of gold bobbed up by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,350, while gold ornaments cost THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.


At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments cost THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.


The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,813 (THB59,982) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $8.10 to $1,814.1 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the dollar, a rebound in the US government bond yield and a robust performance by the US stock market.

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile rose by HK$10 to $16,790 (THB71,457) per teal, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

