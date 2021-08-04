Gold price inches up in opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,350, while gold ornaments cost THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.



At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price THB28,300, while gold ornaments cost THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.



The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was moving around US$1,813 (THB59,982) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $8.10 to $1,814.1 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the dollar, a rebound in the US government bond yield and a robust performance by the US stock market.