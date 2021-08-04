Wednesday, August 04, 2021

business

SET to fluctuate today amid both positive and negative sentiments

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 0.16 points or 0.01 per cent to 1,540.35 on Wednesday morning.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,530 and 1,550 points amid positive sentiment over technical rebound signals and negative sentiment from worries over rising domestic Covid-19 cases as well as a falling oil price.

It recommended selective buying of these companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, Asian, EPG and Sun, which benefit from a weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, DoHome, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, Ichi, GPSC, BEC, Gunkul, JWD, Wice, Sonic and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

The SET Index closed at 1,540.51 on Tuesday, up 15.40 points or 1.01 per cent. Transactions totalled THB69.69 billion with an index high of 1,540.52 and a low of 1,524.37.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : The Nation

