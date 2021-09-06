NIA and Partners Jointly Create “Innovation Thailand Alliance” To “Revive the Country with Thai Innovations”

NIA Director Dr. Pun-Arj Chairatana said, “Thailand is facing a number of challenges: the middle-income trap with high manufacturing costs and new forms of competition in the global supply chain; inequality, including inadequate access to government services, digital technology, and education; and environmental issues, such as PM 2.5, drought, water supply salinity, and flooding. It is time for Thailand to prepare for an overhaul. Believing that ‘innovation’ will be the solution to these national issues, NIA has expanded the scope of our Innovation in Thailand platform to revive the country with Thai innovations.”

Innovation Thailand’s mission is to propel Thailand towards becoming an Innovation Nation. To this end, it has laid out the following four frameworks:

1) Innovation Thailand’s Positioning: Thailand to be placed in the top 30 of the Global Innovation Index by 2030 to solidify Thailand’s new image as an innovation nation on the global stage;

2) Innovation Thailand DNA: to promote Thai DNA characteristics that cater to the seven aspects of crafted living;

3) Innovation Thailand Alliance: to build a countrywide network of public agencies, private organizations, educational institutions, and civil societies to enhance Thailand’s strength in the global markets;

and 4) Innovation Thailand Dashboard: to collect and connect a wide range of innovation facts and figures from various sectors across the country.

To see innovations that Thai people are proud of, please visit www.innovationthailand.org or the Innovation.THA Facebook page. Moreover, to see general innovation knowledge, as well as information about innovative services from various agencies and useful infrastructure systems that will drive the creation and application of innovations, please visit https://data.nia.or.th