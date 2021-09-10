U.S. stocks drop with worries mounting over growth

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, pointed out that the afternoon swoon in stocks coincided with a Treasury auction and follow-on activity in the bond market where investors were buying Treasuries aggressively, pushing down yields.

"It looked like algorithms or other quick-moving traders were at work in the equities market following what happened in the bond market," Zaccarelli said. Underlying that, "there's a general feeling in the market that growth is slowing down in the U.S. There's concern that what's happening with the delta variant is impacting consumer behavior, potentially business behavior," he said.

While Thursday's jobs report showed a stronger-than-expected labor market, other recent readings on the economy have been mixed. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book survey showed U.S. economic activity decelerated in the past two months as consumers pulled back on spending due to safety concerns. However, shortages meant inflationary trends remained stubborn, according to the findings. Further evidence of global price pressures came from China, where factory-gate inflation surged.

Still, calls for a reduction in bond purchases are strengthening. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said it could be appropriate for policy makers to begin tapering this year. Dallas President Robert Kaplan said based on the current outlook he would back a September announcement of a tapering in bond purchases and a possible start in October.