Monday, September 13, 2021

business

Gold rebounds as dollar shows signs of weakening

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Friday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

Spot gold price on Friday morning was moving at around US$1,796 (THB58,640) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $6.5 to $1,800 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar after the price had dropped for two consecutive days earlier.

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$10 to $16,650 (THB69,961) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 10, 2021

Nation Thailnad
