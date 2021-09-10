Gold rebounds as dollar shows signs of weakening

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,750 per baht weight and selling price THB27,850, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,257.68 and THB28,350, respectively.

At close on Thursday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.

Spot gold price on Friday morning was moving at around US$1,796 (THB58,640) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $6.5 to $1,800 per ounce due to support from the depreciation of the US dollar after the price had dropped for two consecutive days earlier.