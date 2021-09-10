Monday, September 13, 2021

business

SET to launch “Live Exchange” market for SME fundraising

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • SET to launch “Live Exchange” marke...

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is opening a new market on September 14 called “Live Exchange” to serve as a fundraising platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

69

View

“Currently there are about 30 SMEs who have expressed interest in this market by joining SET’s training programme called “Scaling Up Platform”, which will help prepare them for the fundraising,” said Manpong Senanarong, SET senior executive vice president and head of issuer and listing division, on Thursday.

“We expect the fundraising in Live Exchange will actually start at the earliest before the year-end, or in early 2022 at the latest.”

Businesses who join the market before 2023 will be exempted from all the fees for three years, he added.
 

Related Stories

SET surges to 2-year high before falling back

EXIM Bank urges SMEs to ditch fear and surf ‘digital tsunami’ for Thailand’s recovery

Thai stock market highest fundraiser for companies in Asean

“Interested businesses will be allowed to submit their filings after the Securities and Exchange Commission has issued all related regulations of the market,” said Manpong.

“The consideration period of filings for the new market will be shorter compared to the SET and MAI [Market for Alternative Investment].”

Live Exchange will open only to SME operators who meet the asset requirements and not to retail investors. Trading will open one round per day and continuous trading is not allowed. Investors can only sell shares that they actually hold, while buyers of shares must use cash only.

Published : September 10, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.