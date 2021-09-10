SET to launch “Live Exchange” market for SME fundraising

“Currently there are about 30 SMEs who have expressed interest in this market by joining SET’s training programme called “Scaling Up Platform”, which will help prepare them for the fundraising,” said Manpong Senanarong, SET senior executive vice president and head of issuer and listing division, on Thursday.

“We expect the fundraising in Live Exchange will actually start at the earliest before the year-end, or in early 2022 at the latest.”

Businesses who join the market before 2023 will be exempted from all the fees for three years, he added.



