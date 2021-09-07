SET surges to 2-year high before falling back

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points despite reports that the government may suspend the emergency decree as domestic Covid-19 infections continue to decline.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment after the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations reported that the investor confidence index had soared 124.3 per cent to 144.37 points.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks and foreign fund outflows.