Positive sentiment gives SET a boost

The SET Index closed at 1,648.37 on Monday, down 1.96 points or 0.12 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.32 billion with an index high of 1,655.04 and a low of 1,644.56.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points despite reports that the government may suspend the emergency decree as domestic Covid-19 infections continue to decline.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment after the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations reported that investor confidence index in the next three months had risen by 124.3 per cent to 144.37 points.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks and foreign funds outflows.