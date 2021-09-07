Monday, September 13, 2021

Positive sentiment gives SET a boost

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 5.26 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 1,653.63 on Tuesday morning, witnessing a high of 1,655.30 and a low of 1,651.83 in opening trade.

The SET Index closed at 1,648.37 on Monday, down 1.96 points or 0.12 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.32 billion with an index high of 1,655.04 and a low of 1,644.56.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points despite reports that the government may suspend the emergency decree as domestic Covid-19 infections continue to decline.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment after the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations reported that investor confidence index in the next three months had risen by 124.3 per cent to 144.37 points.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks and foreign funds outflows.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA and WHA, which benefit from the country's reopening.

▪︎ BANPU, LANNA, CKP, GPSC, GULF, BCPG, BCH, CHG, BDMS, KCE, TU and EPG, whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise.

