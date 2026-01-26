Govt updates royal crematorium plans for the Queen Mother

The crematorium follows a square plan in a prang-style pavilion form, with projecting porches on all four sides, set upon a two-tiered base platform decorated with deities symbolising the ascent to the heavenly realm. The roof is in muted blue, alternating with iridescent beetle-wing tones. Each gable is decorated with Her Majesty’s royal monogram “S.K.” on a blue background, the colour associated with Friday, Her Majesty’s day of birth, with a pink background, regarded as an auspicious colour for the day of birth.

The gable pediments are designed in the style of a nang niche, inspired by the form of a crown and the royal necklace worn during Her Majesty’s lifetime. Decorative motifs for the crematorium draw inspiration from various plants associated with the name “Sirikit”.

The cremation screen (the fire-shielding backdrop) will be embroidered by artisans of the Sirikit Institute, an institution established under Her Majesty’s royal patronage and benevolence.





The landscape surrounding the crematorium will be arranged in accordance with a cosmic realm concept, featuring circular ponds and decorations of Himmapan creatures and characters from the Ramakien, reflecting Her Majesty’s role in conserving the classical Khon performance tradition.

Additional structures accompanying the crematorium will include the Phra Thinang Song Tham, the Sala Luk Khun, the Thap Kaset, and pavilions for royal presence and for receiving diplomats and guests attending the ceremony.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has delivered fragrant sandalwood for the construction of the sandalwood coffin and sandalwood urn to the Fine Arts Department’s traditional crafts division, which is currently expanding patterns and decorative designs for production.

The urn for the royal relics is to be made of gold, enamelled in Ratchawadi style and set with gemstones, in an eight-sided form with a crown-shaped top, following long-established royal tradition.

In addition, His Majesty the King has graciously ordered the creation of ceremonial gifts to be bestowed upon royal monasteries and religious sites. These include sets of altars, book cabinets, desks with bookshelves and chairs, produced in four designs, as well as lamps.

Construction of the royal crematorium is scheduled to begin in February and is expected to be completed in October 2026. The government will then respectfully submit an update for royal consideration, in order to proceed with determining the date for the Royal Cremation Ceremony.