SET down slightly amid signs of overbought stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,648.37 on Monday, down 1.96 points or 0.12 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.32 billion with an index high of 1,655.04 and a low of 1,644.56.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points amid positive and negative sentiments.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the government easing lockdown restrictions as domestic Covid-19 infections continued to decline. Also, the censure debate targeting government ministers had gone smoothly.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and signs of overbought stocks.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GULF, CPALL, DELTA, SCGP, U, ADVANC, SUPER, B and PTT.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,659.89, up 531.78 points or 1.83 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,621.86, up 40.12 points or 1.12 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,546.60, up 366.74 points or 2.59 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,163.63, up 261.64 points or 1.01 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,203.33, up 2.27 points or 0.071 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,495.30, down 21.62 points or 0.12 per cent.

Published : September 06, 2021

