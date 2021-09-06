SET down slightly amid signs of overbought stocks

View
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points amid positive and negative sentiments.
It said the index gained positive sentiment from the government easing lockdown restrictions as domestic Covid-19 infections continued to decline. Also, the censure debate targeting government ministers had gone smoothly.
However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and signs of overbought stocks.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GULF, CPALL, DELTA, SCGP, U, ADVANC, SUPER, B and PTT.
Related stories:
Mixed sentiments pull SET down at the start of the week
Baht opens the week stronger against the dollar
Gold price rises in the morning trade
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,659.89, up 531.78 points or 1.83 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,621.86, up 40.12 points or 1.12 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,546.60, up 366.74 points or 2.59 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,163.63, up 261.64 points or 1.01 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,203.33, up 2.27 points or 0.071 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,495.30, down 21.62 points or 0.12 per cent.
Published : September 06, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021