SET down slightly amid signs of overbought stocks

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points amid positive and negative sentiments.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the government easing lockdown restrictions as domestic Covid-19 infections continued to decline. Also, the censure debate targeting government ministers had gone smoothly.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and signs of overbought stocks.