Mixed sentiments pull SET down at the start of the week

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 2.23 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 1,648.10 on Monday morning, witnessing a high of 1,655.04 and a low of 1,648.10 in opening trade.

The SET Index closed at 1,650.33 on Friday, up 2.58 points or 0.16 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.70 billion with an index high of 1,657.79 and a low of 1,644.12.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points amid positive and negative sentiments.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the government easing lockdown, as domestic Covid-19 infections continued to decline. Also, the censure debate on government ministers had gone smoothly.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and signs of overbought stocks.

It also recommended the buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA and WHA, which benefit from the country's reopening.

▪︎ BANPU, LANNA, CKP, GPSC, GULF, BCPG, BCH, CHG, BDMS, KCE, TU and EPG, whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise.

