Mixed sentiments pull SET down at the start of the week

The SET Index closed at 1,650.33 on Friday, up 2.58 points or 0.16 per cent. Transactions totalled THB78.70 billion with an index high of 1,657.79 and a low of 1,644.12.

Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,640 and 1,660 points amid positive and negative sentiments.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the government easing lockdown, as domestic Covid-19 infections continued to decline. Also, the censure debate on government ministers had gone smoothly.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls and signs of overbought stocks.