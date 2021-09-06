Baht opens the week stronger against the dollar

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.35 and 32.55 during the day and between 32.25 and 32.75 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon predicted that the baht would drift sideways in the short term. Foreign investors are keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the country after the easing of lockdown measures, before adjusting their possession of Thai assets.

The dollar could be supported by the US Federal Reserve’s move to reduce quantitative easing (QE). The dollar weakened after US employment data was worse than expected.

If the European Central Bank signals to decrease QE, the euro will strengthen and weaken the dollar.