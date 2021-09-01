Monday, September 13, 2021

business

Baht likely to strengthen after lockdown easing, but could weaken if new wave hits: market strategist

The baht opened at 32.23 to the US dollar on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing rate.

1120

View

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.10 and 32.30 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht was likely to strengthen due to a hopeful economic recovery from an easing of the lockdown, which prompted foreigners to invest in Thai assets last week, he said.

Poon is however still concerned about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, as he is not sure if the present pandemic wave has been contained because “not enough proactive testing is being carried out”.

The infection rate in Thailand is higher than 20 per cent, he said, while the World Health Organisation recommends it should be lower than 5 per cent.

Poon said there was room for the baht to fluctuate and weaken as the situation did not clearly point to an improvement.

He suggested keeping an eye on the virus situation 3-4 weeks after the first week of lockdown easing.

The baht might weaken if there is a new wave, he noted.

However, the Thai currency might strengthen to the key support level of 32 to the US dollar if foreigners invest to support the baht in the short term, he added.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.