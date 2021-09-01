Baht likely to strengthen after lockdown easing, but could weaken if new wave hits: market strategist

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.10 and 32.30 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

The baht was likely to strengthen due to a hopeful economic recovery from an easing of the lockdown, which prompted foreigners to invest in Thai assets last week, he said.

Poon is however still concerned about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, as he is not sure if the present pandemic wave has been contained because “not enough proactive testing is being carried out”.

The infection rate in Thailand is higher than 20 per cent, he said, while the World Health Organisation recommends it should be lower than 5 per cent.