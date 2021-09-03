SET up slightly amid signs of global recovery

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the index on Friday to rise to between 1,655 and 1,660 points after Opec+ raised its 2022 oil demand forecast and US jobless claims fell.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks pressuring the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GULF, DELTA, CPALL, MAKRO, KBANK, PTT, BANPU, GPSC, BBL and SUPER.