Gold stays firm as market awaits US non-farm payroll figures

The price of gold on Friday morning was unchanged from Thursday’s closing rate.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.22am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price THB27,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.

Spot gold price on Friday morning was moving at around US$1,814 (THB59,025) per ounce after Comex gold dropped by $4.50 to $1,811.50 per ounce at close on Thursday. This was the second straight day of declines amid a sluggish market, as investors delayed trading before the US release of non-farm payroll numbers Friday night (Thailand time).

Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$50 to $16,780 (THB70,273) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : September 03, 2021

