SET buoyant but faces pressure over foreign fund flow decline, overbought stocks

Krungsri Securities predicted the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points due to a lack of fresh positive sentiment.

It said the index was upbeat from signals that the US Federal Reserve would not rush to raise the interest rate, and Thailand’s falling Covid-19 infection numbers.

“However, a decline in foreign fund flows and signs of overbought stocks would trigger mass sell-offs of shares, resulting in pressure on the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended purchases of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, KBank, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPro, AAV, BA, Mint, Amata and WHA, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ CKP, Banpu, GPSC, Gulf, BCPG, BCH, CHG and BDMS, whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise.