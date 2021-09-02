Monday, September 13, 2021

Thai stocks up almost 1%

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,647.75 on Thursday, up 13.27 points or 0.81 per cent. Transactions totalled THB101.41 billion with an index high of 1,652.03 and a low of 1,633.12.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points due to a lack of fresh positive sentiment.

It said the index was buoyed by the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not rush to raise the interest rate, and Thailand’s falling Covid-19 infection numbers.

“However, a decline in foreign fund flows and signs of overbought stocks will trigger mass sell-offs of shares,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, CPALL, CV, GULF, ADVANC, MAKRO, U, KBANK, RPC and PTT.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,543.51, up 92.49 points or 0.33 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,597.04, up 29.94 points or 0.84 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,277.34, down 36.75 points or 0.26 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,090.43, up 62.14 points or 0.24 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,175.85, down 31.17 points or 0.97 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,319.76, down 154.23 points or 0.88 per cent.

Published : September 02, 2021

