Thai stocks up almost 1%

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day’s index would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points due to a lack of fresh positive sentiment.

It said the index was buoyed by the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not rush to raise the interest rate, and Thailand’s falling Covid-19 infection numbers.

“However, a decline in foreign fund flows and signs of overbought stocks will trigger mass sell-offs of shares,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, CPALL, CV, GULF, ADVANC, MAKRO, U, KBANK, RPC and PTT.