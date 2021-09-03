Monday, September 13, 2021

business

SET maintains upward trajectory buoyed by oil demand forecast, foreign funds flow

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 2.77 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 1,650.52 on Friday morning, witnessing a high of 1,657.79 and a low of 1,649.54 in opening trade.

104

View

The SET Index closed at 1,647.75 on Thursday, up 13.27 points or 0.81 per cent. Transactions totalled THB101.41 billion with an index high of 1,652.03 and a low of 1,633.12.

Krungsri Securities expected the index on Friday to rise to between 1,655 and 1,660 points on positive sentiment of Opec+ raising oil demand forecast next year, a decline in US jobless claims in 17 months and foreign funds inflow.

However, it advised investors to beware of mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks, as it would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP and PTTGC, which benefit from rising oil price.

▪︎ AOT, KBANK, BBL, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, AAV, BA, MINT, AMATA and WHA, which benefit from the country's reopening.

▪︎ BANPU, CKP, GPSC, GULF, BCPG, BCH, CHG, BDMS, KCE, TU and EPG , whose third-quarter profit is expected to rise.

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.