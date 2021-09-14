Tuesday, September 14, 2021

business

U.S. Stocks Snap Slide Before CPI; Crude Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks snapped a five-day slide, with energy companies leading the gains as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Bonds yields declined and the dollar was little changed versus its major peers.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed in the green after fluctuating between gains and losses for much of the trading session. A drop in Moderna helped to keep the Nasdaq 100 in negative territory. OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. Industrial metals rose, with aluminum reaching $3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid supply disruptions.

"The market is not overvalued, but it is not as undervalued as it once was," said Brian Wesbury, chief economist at First Trust Advisors. "A slowdown in GDP will likely slow profit growth, while rising inflation will eventually lift long term interest rates. Tax hikes are still a threat, as are tougher Covid-related restrictions that limit a service-sector recovery."

Traders are marking time ahead of critical inflation data that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. A report on Tuesday may show consumer prices in the U.S. moderated in August.

Elsewhere, Chinese technology shares tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.'s Alipay. The country's online platforms were also told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI Inc.'s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third time in four sessions.

Global stocks have been buoyed this year by robust earnings reports and a rapid recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. With valuations becoming stretched, sentiment soured over the past weeks, amid concerns that economic growth may stall as the delta variant of the coronavirus disrupts the anticipated return to normalcy, while inflation remains sticky. Retail and travel stocks declined.

"Since the beginning of last week, realism has started to set into global equity markets as a long list of shocks percolate through the markets leading to an accelerated slowdown in economic activity in the U.S., a more subdued rebound in Europe and an unknown slowdown in China where the regulatory crackdown and its impact on investments are yet to be measured." Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment, wrote in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending plan faces challenges. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has cast doubt on the timeline for pushing Biden's economic agenda through Congress, and proposed tax rates may be watered down to boost the chances of the package being passed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4:07 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1808

The British pound was little changed at $1.3835

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.01 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.32%

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at -0.33%

Britain's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.74%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $70.65 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,794.80 an ounce

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls 0.61% as foreign inflows waver

Published : September 14, 2021

Name change for company linking three airports with high-speed railway

Published : September 14, 2021

Central Pattana launches modern single house project NIRATI Donmueang targeting young generations

Published : September 14, 2021

Gold rises in opening trade

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.