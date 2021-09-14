U.S. Stocks Snap Slide Before CPI; Crude Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

The benchmark S&P 500 closed in the green after fluctuating between gains and losses for much of the trading session. A drop in Moderna helped to keep the Nasdaq 100 in negative territory. OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. Industrial metals rose, with aluminum reaching $3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid supply disruptions.

"The market is not overvalued, but it is not as undervalued as it once was," said Brian Wesbury, chief economist at First Trust Advisors. "A slowdown in GDP will likely slow profit growth, while rising inflation will eventually lift long term interest rates. Tax hikes are still a threat, as are tougher Covid-related restrictions that limit a service-sector recovery."

Traders are marking time ahead of critical inflation data that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. A report on Tuesday may show consumer prices in the U.S. moderated in August.

Elsewhere, Chinese technology shares tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.'s Alipay. The country's online platforms were also told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI Inc.'s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third time in four sessions.