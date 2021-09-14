Investing in digital currency may be dangerous, warns Bank of Thailand

BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput made this remark at "The Future of Financial System", a second episode of the Thailand Next virtual forum.

He said the central bank does not encourage people to use digital currencies, like Bitcoin, as legal tender as they could face losses due to high volatility in value.

"BOT will supervise the baht-backed Stablecoins under e-money regulations, so it meets each individual’s purpose of possessing digital currency,” he said.