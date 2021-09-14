Tuesday, September 14, 2021

business

Investing in digital currency may be dangerous, warns Bank of Thailand

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Monday warned people to be careful when investing in digital currency as they may be at risk of revealing their personal information and unwittingly have a hand in money laundering.

BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput made this remark at "The Future of Financial System", a second episode of the Thailand Next virtual forum.

He said the central bank does not encourage people to use digital currencies, like Bitcoin, as legal tender as they could face losses due to high volatility in value.

"BOT will supervise the baht-backed Stablecoins under e-money regulations, so it meets each individual’s purpose of possessing digital currency,” he said.

He added that the central bank will play a key role in supporting the following changes in the future:

• More Open Data: Utilising data, which is considered a fifth important source, effectively.

• More Open Competition: Allowing new competitors, such as non-banking institutions, to compete in the financial market while enhancing banks' potential in the competition.

• More Infrastructure: Building infrastructure, such as the Central Web Service (CWS) and Digital Factoring Ecosystem, to support competition as well as develop services and innovations.

Related stories:

Published : September 14, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls 0.61% as foreign inflows waver

Published : September 14, 2021

Name change for company linking three airports with high-speed railway

Published : September 14, 2021

Central Pattana launches modern single house project NIRATI Donmueang targeting young generations

Published : September 14, 2021

Gold rises in opening trade

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Govt offers tax break to firms buying ATKs for workers

Published : September 14, 2021

Govt approves budget for 1 million doses of Moderna

Published : September 14, 2021

Royal Academy to import 8 million Moderna booster jabs

Published : September 14, 2021

State of emergency in 3 deep South provinces extended

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.