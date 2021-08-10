Tuesday, August 10, 2021

business

Deposit protection slashed from THB5 million to THB1 million

The Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) will cut back protection from THB5 million to THB1 million per depositor from Wednesday, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said on Monday.

The move aims to reduce inequality and make room for the government to allocate budget for economic activities, BOT deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda said.

Ronadol confirmed that financial institutions were still able to grant deposit protection to up to 98 per cent of depositors.

He added that this move was in line with Section 53 of Deposit Protection Agency Act BE 2551 (2008).

"Currently, each depositor is granted deposit protection of up to THB5 million, but the protection will be reduced to a maximum of THB1 million per depositor from Wednesday, which is suitable for the current situation and in line with laws," he explained.

He said this move would encourage depositors and financial institutions to pay attention to risk management, reduce inequality and facilitate the government in allocating budget to support economic activities.

He said Thai financial institutions are in a strong position, which can be seen from the capital adequacy ratio of 20 per cent, higher than in other regional countries.

"They also have high liquidity to cope with volatility in the economy due to the Covid-19 crisis," he added.

Published : August 10, 2021

By : The Nation

