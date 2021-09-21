Marriott International and KTC Make Thailand Travel More Affordable With Installment - Based Payments and 0% Interest

“We are delighted to extend this promotion with KTC, one of Thailand’s leading payment providers. During this challenging time, it is vital that we work closely together with our esteemed partners to find original ways of driving demand and helping our customers. This attractive agreement will enable guests to travel in a highly cost-effective way, while creating broader benefits for the entire economy,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President, Marriott International - Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar.

“KTC is very pleased to announce its latest collaboration with Marriott International – our 30th joint marketing campaign in the last five years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, KTC has adjusted its marketing strategy to support and promote business alliances. As a result, we are delighted to offer KTC credit card members the opportunity to ‘Stay Now, Pay Later’ at Marriott's renowned hotels before anyone else. We sincerely hope that the launch of this campaign will help to stimulate a rise in domestic spending and support KTC card members when travelling in Thailand,” stated Ms. Prym Panyasereeporn, Vice President – Credit Card Business (Hotel Marketing), KTC.

By booking with Marriott International, KTC’s cardholders will be able to discover a wide range of desirable destinations. Guests can book an energizing urban staycation in Bangkok, an idyllic island escape in Phuket, Koh Samui or Krabi, a blissful beachfront break in Rayong or Khao Lak, a fun-filled family holiday in Hua Hin or Pattaya, or a captivating cultural retreat in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai. With 13 distinct brands ranging from modern midscale hotels to ultra-luxury resorts, every guest can find their perfect property.

Marriott International will also raise awareness of this initiative among its Marriott Bonvoy members, who can earn points when they book and pay using their KTC card. Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free!

KTC card members can register online via www.ktc.co.th/marriott every time a transaction is made between now and 31 December 2021.

For more information about these two forward-thinking partners, please visit www.marriott.com or www.ktc.co.th.