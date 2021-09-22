Baht might weaken by risk-off market pressure: market strategist

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.35 and 33.50 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht might weaken by the risk-off pressure from the currency market in the short term. A strengthening dollar and a weakening yuan brought on by China’s Evergrande crisis might have a wide impact on the market, he said.

Meanwhile, other factors that could influence the Thai market are still vague, especially the Covid-19 situation, Poon said.

Moreover, the quantity of available bonds seems to be more than expected, because the government has raised the public debt ceiling and borrowed more. Investors, especially foreigners, might shun such long-term bonds.