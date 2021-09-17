Friday, September 17, 2021

business

Baht hits weakest level in almost a month

The baht opened at 33.12 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s closing rate of 33.04, the weakest in almost a month.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.05 and 33.25 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht is still pressured more than strengthening in the short term. Foreign investors might sell more Thai bonds amid concerns that bond issues in the future might be more than expected.

Some investors have stopped speculating that the baht will strengthen, due to worries of a new Covid-19 wave. Foreign investors would sell Thai stocks if the situation clearly worsened.

Meanwhile, the US market is not in a mood for risk. The market is also worried that volatility will increase on Friday, which is the day when both future and options of stock shares and indexes are due. There might be a big change in asset possession, he added.

Related News

Baht strengthens a tad on opening

Baht performance hinges on Covid situation: market strategist

Short-term weakening of baht possible amid new Covid wave worries

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

Export industry making most of FTA, GSP pacts, says trade dept

Published : September 17, 2021

KPMG in Thailand appoints new Head of Audit & Assurance and Head of KPMG Law

Published : September 17, 2021

Gold price drops sharply in opening trade

Published : September 17, 2021

D-Day! XSpring announces subscription to “SiriHub Token” Thailand’s first Real Estate-Backed ICO

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

NACC to wait for detailed verdict before releasing info on luxury watch scandal

Published : September 17, 2021

Export industry making most of FTA, GSP pacts, says trade dept

Published : September 17, 2021

14,555 new infections, 171 deaths as Thailand’s daily numbers rise

Published : September 17, 2021

KPMG in Thailand appoints new Head of Audit & Assurance and Head of KPMG Law

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.