Short-term weakening of baht possible amid new Covid wave worries

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 32.95 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht was likely to weaken due to the uncertainty in the Covid-19 and political situations in the country.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) warned that there might be a new Covid-19 wave at the end of this month.

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 32.90 to 33.00 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency, Poon said.