Monday, September 13, 2021

business

Baht expected to move sideways as market awaits key US data

The baht opened at 32.74 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from last week’s closing rate of 32.65.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.65 and 32.80 during the day and between 32.50 and 32.90 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon predicted that the baht would drift sideways in the short term. Foreign investors are keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation in the country after the easing of lockdown measures, including the economic recovery and the Bank of Thailand’s policy. The Monetary Policy Committee will be meeting at the end of this month.

He said the dollar might be pressured if US economic data is worse than expected, especially retail sales and consumer confidence. Investors expect that the US Federal Reserve might not hurry to reduce quantitative easing at the meeting in September if the US economy slows down.

The dollar might still be in demand from the need for safe-haven assets if investors are in risk-off mode due to the economic recovery.

Related News

Baht stable but sales by foreign investors could trigger volatility

Baht could wane today as investors offload Thai assets

Baht could seesaw today: market strategist

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 32.80 to 33.00 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency, Poon said.

Meanwhile, the key support level for the baht is 32.60 to th dollar, the level that some importers are waiting for to buy the US currency.

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

Published : September 13, 2021

Gold slides in Thailand, Hong Kong as dollar appreciates

Published : September 13, 2021

SET expected to gain from improvement in Covid situation

Published : September 13, 2021

The problem with Latin Americas rate hikes: They barely work

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.