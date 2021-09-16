Baht strengthens a tad on opening

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.80 and 32.95 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht was testing the key resistance level of 33.00 to the dollar due to a host of risk factors faced by the country.

The Covid-19 situation might take a turn for the worse and usher in a new dreadful wave, causing investors to offload Thai assets.

He also pointed out that investors who have purchased short duration bonds are closing their risks. In the past two days, foreign investors have sold short duration bonds worth THB12 billion in total.