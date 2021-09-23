Markets wrap: Stocks gain, treasuries curve flattens after signs from Fed

The Fed's timeline for tapering stimulus and any shifts in expectations for interest-rate increases are key for investors, who have grown used to central-bank stimulus supporting asset prices. The revision follows a period of market volatility stoked by Evergrande's woes. China's wider property-sector curbs are also feeding into concerns about a slowdown in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

"What markets are relieved by was that given the events of this week in terms of China, Evergrande, the debt ceiling dysfunction, some of the growth slowdown," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors' U.S. SPDR business. "Some of what we've been seeing in markets, I think the risk was that the Fed would announce tapering and a timeline today. I think that would have been an unexpected surprise that would have created some volatility and some negative reaction by investors, and that didn't happen, and so investors are happy."

Elsewhere, Governing Council member Madis Muller said the European Central Bank may boost its regular asset purchases once the pandemic-era emergency stimulus comes to an end.

In Japan, the central bank left its main monetary policy settings unchanged. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Here are key events to watch this week:

- Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

- The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1%

- The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1694

- The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3620

- The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 109.79 per dollar

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.30%

- Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at -0.32%

- Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 0.80%

- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $71.97 a barrel

- Gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,767.60 an ounce