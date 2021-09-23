Baht weakens in opening trade

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.40 and 33.55 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht was testing the key resistance level of 33.50 to the dollar due to China’s Evergrande crisis, which caused the dollar to strengthen and the yuan to weaken.

Meanwhile, foreign investors are offloading their Thai assets, but Poon expected the sales to be limited unless an Evergrande default hammers the Chinese economy, which might cause foreign investors to sell their emerging market assets again.

Poon said the baht could weaken from 33.80 to 33.85 to the dollar if it dropped past the resistance level. However, the Thai currency might strengthen from 32.70 to 32.80 if it does not weaken past the resistance level.