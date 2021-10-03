Thu, October 14, 2021

business

EEC aims to cash in on automation, robotics after launch of first park

The “EEC Automation Park”, expected to officially kick off on October 27, was created to make manufacturing more efficient and cut down costs.

The project, led by Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) under the [email protected] Alliance, is based in Burapha University.

This automation park is expected to attract up to 500 billion baht in investment in robotics and automation over the next three years.

Kanit Sangsuphan, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, said upgraded technology and digital manufacturing platforms will not only boost efficiency in the production sector but will also increase Thailand’s competitiveness in the region.

The initial aim of the project is to link at least 200 companies within five years and have as many as 10,000 factories hooked up to robotics or green tech in line with the Digital Manufacturing 4.0 policy.

Published : October 03, 2021

Related News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

SET expected to rise on country reopening, rising oil price

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.