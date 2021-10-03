EEC aims to cash in on automation, robotics after launch of first park

This automation park is expected to attract up to 500 billion baht in investment in robotics and automation over the next three years.

Kanit Sangsuphan, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, said upgraded technology and digital manufacturing platforms will not only boost efficiency in the production sector but will also increase Thailand’s competitiveness in the region.

The initial aim of the project is to link at least 200 companies within five years and have as many as 10,000 factories hooked up to robotics or green tech in line with the Digital Manufacturing 4.0 policy.